Left Menu

Man Arrested for Fatal Assault on Neighbor in Maharashtra's Thane District

Tahiadalai Insanalai Ansari allegedly attacked Joharali Pyare Ansari 32 at Usarghar in Dombivili area which led to the latters death, he said. But he died in sleep, prompting his wife to lodge a police complaint against Tahiadalai, said station house officer of Manpada police station in Dombivali.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-05-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:02 IST
Man Arrested for Fatal Assault on Neighbor in Maharashtra's Thane District
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday registered a case against a 24-year-old man for allegedly beating his neighbour to death, an official said. Tahiadalai Insanalai Ansari allegedly attacked Joharali Pyare Ansari (32) at Usarghar in Dombivili area which led to the latter's death, he said. Citing the first information report (FIR), the official said that Joharali suspected that his wife had an affair with the accused and the couple often fought over this. On Saturday night, Joharali came home drunk and assaulted his wife. Hearing her screams, Tahiadalai rushed to her house and thrashed Joharali with a wooden roll.

Joharali was taken to a hospital and was sent back after treatment. But he died in sleep, prompting his wife to lodge a police complaint against Tahiadalai, said station house officer of Manpada police station in Dombivali. Tahiadalai has been booked for murder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024