Man Arrested for Fatal Assault on Neighbor in Maharashtra's Thane District
Tahiadalai Insanalai Ansari allegedly attacked Joharali Pyare Ansari 32 at Usarghar in Dombivili area which led to the latters death, he said. But he died in sleep, prompting his wife to lodge a police complaint against Tahiadalai, said station house officer of Manpada police station in Dombivali.
The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday registered a case against a 24-year-old man for allegedly beating his neighbour to death, an official said. Tahiadalai Insanalai Ansari allegedly attacked Joharali Pyare Ansari (32) at Usarghar in Dombivili area which led to the latter's death, he said. Citing the first information report (FIR), the official said that Joharali suspected that his wife had an affair with the accused and the couple often fought over this. On Saturday night, Joharali came home drunk and assaulted his wife. Hearing her screams, Tahiadalai rushed to her house and thrashed Joharali with a wooden roll.
Joharali was taken to a hospital and was sent back after treatment. But he died in sleep, prompting his wife to lodge a police complaint against Tahiadalai, said station house officer of Manpada police station in Dombivali. Tahiadalai has been booked for murder, he added.
