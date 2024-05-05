Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Receives Death Threat; One Arrested

Rajasthan Police arrested Jitendra Kumar Ahari for death threats against minister Babulal Kharadi on social media. Ahari was traced through his mobile phone and confessed to being influenced by political propaganda.

Updated: 05-05-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police Sunday arrested a person in connection with the death threat to state cabinet minister Babulal Kharadi on social media, officials said.

They said a team from the Kotra police station in Udaipur district nabbed Jitendra Kumar Ahari and also seized from him the mobile phone allegedly used to make the post.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said the police were informed on Friday that Kharadi, who holds the tribal area development portfolio, was given death threat on his social media profile, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.

He said a special team was formed which arrested Ahari after interrogation.

He said that during interrogation, Ahari said he was influenced by various political propaganda and ideologies. He said he created an Instagram account with a fictitious name and made the comments.

