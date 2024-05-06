Left Menu

Devastating Blaze Consumes Plastic Factory in Outer Delhi

A fire broke out in a plastic raw material manufacturing unit here and no one was injured in the incident, fire officials said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:47 IST
A fire broke out in a plastic raw material manufacturing unit here and no one was injured in the incident, fire officials said on Monday. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 8.26 am regarding a fire at a two-storey building in Narela Industrial area in outer Delhi. Thirty fire tenders were sent to combat the blaze and there is no report of anyone injured in the incident, the DFS officials said.

They said the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit on the first floor. The local police have also reached the spot, the officials said.

