Police destroy nine IEDs, explosive materials dumped by Naxalites in Gadchiroli

The police on Monday destroyed nine IEDs and other explosives dumped by Naxalites in a hilly area in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a senior official said. The police received intel about the presence of explosives in the Tipagad area, following which two bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS), a quick action team and C60 of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were dispatched to look for the explosives and destroy them in situ if needed, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

There was credible intel that Maoists planned to carry out IED blasts during the Lok Sabha elections. However, since the intel did not specify the location, area domination exercises were carried out, and there was heavy deployment of security forces to avert attacks, he said.

On Sunday, the police received information that explosives were dumped in Tipagad, and a team of BDDS and CRPF personnel was dispatched to search the area, the official said.

The team found nine IEDs, three claymore pipes, six pressure cookers filled with explosives and detonators and three more claymore pipes filled with explosives and shrapnel, he said. A plastic bag filled with gunpowder and some medicines and blankets were also recovered from the spot, the official said.

The BDDS destroyed nine IEDs and three claymore pipes in situ, he said, adding that the remaining materials were burnt on the spot.

