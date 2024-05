China regards Europe as priority of foreign policy, Xi says

China regards Europe as a priority of its foreign policy, and sees China-EU relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, President Xi Jinping said on Monday in Paris.

China and the EU should stay committed to partnership, Xi said in opening remarks at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

