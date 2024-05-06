Left Menu

SAPS remains unapologetic in fighting crime and criminality: Bheki Cele

“The role of active citizen participation in the prevention and combating crime continues to gain momentum,” Cele.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:37 IST
SAPS remains unapologetic in fighting crime and criminality: Bheki Cele
The Minister said the police will remain intentional in their approach to fight crime Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, says the South African Police Service (SAPS) remains unapologetic in its decisive stance on fighting crime and criminality in the country.

Addressing a media briefing on the successes of Operation Shanela in Pretoria this morning, Cele said Community Policing Forums, community patrollers as well as private security have been very active in their support and are playing a crucial role in the overall success of the operation.

Operation Shanela was launched in May last year in an effort to deal with crime in high-density areas.

To date 600 000 criminals, including wanted criminals, have been arrested. Over 71 000 operations have been conducted throughout the country.

Police have confiscated a number of illegal firearms, drugs, stolen vehicles and visited unlicensed establishments, among other things. Also as part of these operations, thousands of motorists have been nabbed for driving under the influence, theft out of motor vehicles, human trafficking and other crimes.

“Operation Shanela has and continues to be rolled out across the country, led by the Provincial Commissioners of each province,” Cele said.

Operations are intensified from Thursday up until the early hours of Monday. This is guided by crime pattern analysis which informed the police that most crimes are reported during these times.

“Each week we come together on a Monday morning to scan the country, discuss in depth the weekly crime picture and operational interventions on policable crimes,” he said.

He said, however, that while the SAPS remains at the forefront of Operation Shanela, the successes are as a result of collaborative efforts through integrated operations.

The police continue to collaborate and appreciate the role played by the SANDF, the National and Provincial Traffic Police and the Metro Police Departments, Municipal Traffic, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and other government departments.

“The role of active citizen participation in the prevention and combating crime continues to gain momentum,” Cele.

The Minister said the police will remain intentional in their approach to fight crime

Also present at the media briefing were crime analysts who each day provide commentary to South Africans and the world on the police's ability to fulfill its constitutional mandate of preventing, investigating and combating crime.

The Provincial Police Commissioners also attended and said that through Operation Shanela, crime in their provinces has drastically reduced.

Although they all facing different challenges in their provinces, the Commissioners said they are working hard to get rid of criminal elements in their provinces. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024