German ministers to hold special meeting after spate of attacks on politicians

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:32 IST
The interior ministers of Germany's 16 states will hold an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to counter a spate of attacks on politicians that represents a "new dimension of violence", a federal interior ministry spokesperson said.

Measures under consideration include greater police presence at political events both at the local and the federal level, as well as better protection of the privacy of politicians, the spokesperson said on Monday.

