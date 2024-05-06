UN rights chief calls Israeli orders to relocate Palestinians from Rafah 'inhumane'
Israeli orders to relocate Palestinians from Rafah are inhumane and risked exposing them to further danger and misery, the U.N. human rights chief said on Monday.
Israeli orders to relocate Palestinians from Rafah are inhumane and risked exposing them to further danger and misery, the U.N. human rights chief said on Monday.
"Gazans continue to be hit with bombs, disease, and even famine. And today, they have been told that they must relocate yet again as Israeli military operations into Rafah scale up," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement. "This is inhumane."
