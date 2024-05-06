Young Girl Hospitalized After Attack by Family's Rottweilers

A five-year-old girl was grievously injured when two pet Rottweiler dogs ferociously attacked her in a park here and three people, including the pet owner, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

The Thousand Lights Police registered a case based on the complaint by the girl's mother and said the owners of the dogs who ''acted carelessly'' in the incident were arrested.

The girl, who is the daughter of a security guard, was playing in the park in Thousand Lights area on Sunday evening when the two Rottweilers pounced on her. Hearing her screams, the girl's mother and a few passers-by rushed to the kid's rescue and freed her from the clutches of the 'dangerous' breed.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan, who visited the girl at the hospital, announced that the civic body would bear the cost of her treatment.

''Three people, including the owner of the two Rottweilers have been detained by the police for inquiry. The GCC would rein in the pet owners who have either not obtained licences from the corporation or sterilised the dogs,'' he said.

The kid is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. ''Currently her condition is stable but she is undergoing great pain. Her scalp was ripped for 11 inches and she was bitten in the legs and other places,'' Radhakrishnan said.

The civic body would treat the incident as a stray dog menace and act accordingly since it was a clear case of negligence on the part of the pet owner.

''Once her condition stabilised, doctors would decide on taking up plastic surgery on her,'' the Commissioner added.

Earlier speaking to reporters, he said the central government had in March sent a communication to all state chief secretaries asking them to ban the import or sale of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including the Pitbull, Rottweiler, Terrier, and Mastiffs and their cross-breeds too.

Such dangerous dog breeds should be kept in leashes he said and warned of stringent action against the pet owners if due licences have not been obtained from the corporation.

In a release, the police said S Pugazhendhi, his wife Dhanalakshmi, and his son Venkateswaran were arrested. Investigation revealed that the dogs came out of Pugazhendhi's house as the gate was open and bit the girl and her mother in the Chennai Corporation Park on Nungambakkam High Road.

''Appropriate legal action would be taken against the arrested,'' the release said.

The girl's father Raghu from Villupuram district works as a security and gardener at the park and resides in the above park with his wife and daughter.

