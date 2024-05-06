Hamas says ceasefire proposal is three-phased agreement
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:30 IST
A ceasefire proposal that Hamas has agreed to is a three-phased agreement, and each is 42 days long, the group's deputy chief in Gaza told Al Jazeera on Monday.
Khalil Al-Hayya also said the second stage of the agreement stipulates a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
