Israeli military says all hostage proposals are examined, still operating in Gaza

Israel's military spokesperson said on Monday that all proposals regarding negotiations to free hostages in Gaza are examined seriously, and that in parallel it continues to operate in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Asked during a media briefing whether Hamas saying it accepted a ceasefire proposal would impact a planned offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: "We examine every answer and response in the most seriously manner and are exhausting every possibility regarding negotiations and returning the hostages."

"In parallel, we are still operating in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)