Left Menu

At Least 107 migrants freed from captivity in southeast Libya, spokesman says

At least 107 migrants including women and children have been freed from captivity in a town in southeast Libya, a security force spokesman said on Monday.

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:41 IST
At Least 107 migrants freed from captivity in southeast Libya, spokesman says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

At least 107 migrants including women and children have been freed from captivity in a town in southeast Libya, a security force spokesman said on Monday. Walid Alorafi, spokesman for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Benghazi, said according to some migrants, they were held in captivity for up to seven months and "they wanted to go to Europe."

The migrants are from a variety of sub-Saharan countries but mainly from Somalia, Alorafi said. "We raided a hideout in the downtown of Kufra last night and we found illegal migrants including women, children and old men who some have marks of torture and bullets," Alorafi said.

"The migrants have been all handed over to (the) illegal migration agency for completion of some procedures," Alorafi added. CID posted video footage of their force demolishing the house where the migrants were held. Other footage included shots of migrants with torture marks on their bodies. Some migrants were seen being carried toward an ambulance by aid workers.

Some migrants' "health condition is very poor," Alorafi said. Kufra is about 1,712 kilometers (1,064 miles) from the capital Tripoli.

Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe via the dangerous route across the desert and over the Mediterranean following the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Its oil-based economy is also a draw for migrants seeking work.

Oil-rich Libya is home to 704,369 migrants from over 43 nationalities, according to data collected in 100 Libyan municipalities in mid-2023, U.N. figures show. In March, the International Organization for Migration said at least 65 migrants' bodies had been discovered in a mass grave in southwest Libya by CID.

"I urge bolstered regional cooperation to ensure migrants’ protection," said the U.N. special envoy Abdullah Bathily in his briefing to the Security Council in April. Bathily, who had tendered his resignation to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said "recent reports from Sabha revealed shocking treatment of migrants in arbitrary detention, underscoring the urgent need for action by Libyan authorities to ease human suffering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024