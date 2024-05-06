Left Menu

KSRTC Driver's Complaint Leads to Non-Bailable Charges Against Mayor, MLA by Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA husband Sachin Dev, and three others face non-bailable charges for allegedly blocking a KSRTC bus, obstructing the driver's duty, and destroying CCTV footage. The driver initiated the complaint, accusing the mayor of abuse and wrongful restraint. The police have invoked several IPC sections, including assault and criminal trespass.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:46 IST
KSRTC Driver's Complaint Leads to Non-Bailable Charges Against Mayor, MLA by Kerala Police
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Monday registered a case against city Mayor Arya Rajendran, her MLA husband Sachin Dev and three others, invoking non-bailable charges based on a complaint by a KSRTC driver who had alleged they had blocked the bus he was driving and obstructed him from performing his duty.

The FIR was filed by the cantonment police after receiving directions from a city court. The driver approached the court seeking a probe against the mayor, her husband, and their other co-passengers in their private car.

The police have invoked various sections, including 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 447 (criminal trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 B (uttering obscene words), and 201 (tampering with evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the accused had blocked the public transport, abused the driver and the passengers, and destroyed the memory card of the CCTV installed inside the bus.

The driver had approached the court, saying the police were not registering the case based on his complaint that the mayor and her family had blocked the vehicle and stopped him from doing his duty.

Earlier, a case was registered against the driver of the Kerala State Road Transport Service (KSRTC) alleging that he had shown sexually suggestive gestures at the mayor and her relative while they were travelling in their private vehicle.

The visuals of the mayor and her family questioning the driver of the bus after blocking it with their car at a signal near Palayam recently have gone viral.

The driver has denied the allegations and claimed that it was an issue of not giving way to her vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024