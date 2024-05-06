Iran's foreign minister says Hamas chief told him 'ball is now in Israel's court'
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:49 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the Hamas chief told him in a phone call on Monday that the ball is now in Israel's court after the group had agreed to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal.
Amirabdollahian also said on social media platform X that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh had told him "We are sincere in our intentions."
