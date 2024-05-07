Krishna district records high voter turnout, with 85% postal ballots cast in Andhra Pradesh elections

A total of 12,650 postal ballots out of 15,500 were cast in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, according to District Election Officer DK Balaji. During the three-day period to cast the postal ballots that ended on Monday, 85.16 per cent or 12,650 votes were cast at postal ballot facilitation centres. Postal ballots allow registered voters to cast their votes by mail instead of physically going to a polling station.

Members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and government employees deployed on election duty far from their home constituencies, absentee voters, electors on election duty and people under preventive detention, and those performing essential services covering polling-day activities are eligible to cast their votes via postal ballots.

Segment-wise, 1,104 people cast their postal ballots for the Gannavaram assembly seat, 1,526 employees in Gudivada assembly, 1,228 in Pedana assembly, 2,750 in Machilipatnam assembly, 1,420 in Avanigadda assembly, 1,646 in Pamarru assembly and 1,743 in Penamaluru assembly.

