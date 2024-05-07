UN chief urges Israel, Hamas 'to go the extra mile' to get deal
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:08 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the government of Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas "to go the extra mile needed to make an agreement come true and stop the present suffering," his spokesperson said.
"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the indications that a large-scale military operation in Rafah may be imminent," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "The Secretary-General reminds the parties that the protection of civilians is paramount in international humanitarian law."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trina Solar and PetroGreen Partner to Accelerate Philippine Solar Adoption with 117MW Supply Agreement
Tripartite Agreement: Tipra Motha Highlights Key Issues of Power and Funding for TTAADC
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and National Aerospace Laboratories Forge Technology Transfer Agreement for Tejas Engine Bay Door Production
C-DOT and IIT Jodhpur sign agreement for “Automated Service Management in Network of 5G and beyond Using AI”
Pakistan hoping for IMF agreement by June or early July, says finance minister