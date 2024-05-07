Left Menu

UN chief urges Israel, Hamas 'to go the extra mile' to get deal

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the government of Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas "to go the extra mile needed to make an agreement come true and stop the present suffering," his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the indications that a large-scale military operation in Rafah may be imminent," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "The Secretary-General reminds the parties that the protection of civilians is paramount in international humanitarian law."

