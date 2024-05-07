Left Menu

Israeli leaders have approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah

Israel launched an operation into Rafah, Gaza, despite Hamas' acceptance of a ceasefire proposal, as Netanyahu considered the proposal insufficient. Prior to the operation, Israel ordered 100,000 Palestinians to evacuate Rafah, where over half of Gaza's population is taking shelter. The move was opposed by the US and other allies. Hamas' announcement of ceasefire acceptance had initially brought relief to Palestinians in Rafah.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the proposal was "far from Israel's essential demands," but that it would nonetheless send negotiators to continue talks on a cease-fire agreement.

Hours earlier, Israel ordered some 100,000 Palestinians to begin evacuating the southern Gaza town of Rafah, signaling that an attack was imminent. The United States and other key allies of Israel oppose an offensive on Rafah, where around 1.4 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza's population, are sheltering.

Palestinians in Rafah erupted in cheers after the Hamas announcement it had accepted a cease-fire deal, hoping it meant the invasion would be averted.

