Colombian ELN rebels lift suspension on kidnapping

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 07-05-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 05:19 IST
Colombian ELN rebels lift suspension on kidnapping
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian leftist rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Monday said it would lift its suspension on kidnapping due to the government failing to live up to agreements reached during peace talks.

The rebel group, which is in peace talks with Colombia's government, said its decision was due to a delay in establishing a multi-donor fund to a peace process that would remove the ELN from the country's six decades of armed conflict.

