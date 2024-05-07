Left Menu

Kathua: Woman arrested for drug peddling, cash and heroin seized

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a woman drug peddler named Asha Bibi was arrested. Police intercepted her at a checkpoint, recovering heroin, cash, and a mobile phone from her possession. The arrest was made based on prior information, and she is suspected of distributing drugs in the area.

A woman drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday and cash and heroin was recovered from her possession, police said.

Acting on information, a police team intercepted a woman at a checkpoint in Rajbagh area and recovered heroin, Rs 15,670 cash and a mobile in Khanpur area, they said.

The drug peddler identified as Asha Bibi was arrested and a case was registered against her, police said.

She was involved in illegal trade of selling narcotics to the drug addicts of Khanpur area as well as its adjoining area and had kept a huge quantity of narcotics substance in her possession, they said.

