Left Menu

Finance watchdog visited Turkey ahead of 'grey list' decision, sources say

The "on-site" visit, which was not publicised, assessed Turkey's progress in curbing the money laundering and terrorist financing concerns that prompted the downgrade in 2021, said one of the people familiar with the multi-day visit. The person said that the team's report will form the basis of the FATF's decision at a June 28 plenary, which Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has signalled will mark Turkey's departure from the grey list of countries under special scrutiny.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:25 IST
Finance watchdog visited Turkey ahead of 'grey list' decision, sources say
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A team from the Financial Action Task Force, an international crime watchdog that "grey-listed" Turkey in 2021, held meetings with Turkish authorities last week ahead of its highly-anticipated report on the country next month, two sources said. The "on-site" visit, which was not publicised, assessed Turkey's progress in curbing the money laundering and terrorist financing concerns that prompted the downgrade in 2021, said one of the people familiar with the multi-day visit.

The person said that the team's report will form the basis of the FATF's decision at a June 28 plenary, which Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has signalled will mark Turkey's departure from the grey list of countries under special scrutiny. Turkey's Treasury and central bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

In its last statement on Turkey, in February, the FATF said it made an initial determination that the country "has substantially completed its action plan" and warrants an on-site assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024