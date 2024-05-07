Left Menu

German far-right MEP office in Brussels searched over China spying accusations

German prosecutors ordered a search of the Brussels offices of a member of the European Parliament for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Tuesday after an aide was arrested in Germany last month on suspicion of espionage for China. The case of the aide to Maximilian Krah has fueled concern about Europe being a target for Chinese spying activities.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:27 IST
German far-right MEP office in Brussels searched over China spying accusations

German prosecutors ordered a search of the Brussels offices of a member of the European Parliament for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Tuesday after an aide was arrested in Germany last month on suspicion of espionage for China.

The case of the aide to Maximilian Krah has fueled concern about Europe being a target for Chinese spying activities. Germany last month also arrested three people over funnelling sensitive technology to China for military purposes. Beijing has denied the accusations of espionage in Europe.

"The measures are part of the proceedings against Jian G. on suspicion of acting as an intelligence agent," the German prosecutors said, adding that authorities had searched both Krah's office and that of the former aide. One of the former aide's flats in Brussels had been searched on April 24, added the prosecutors in Karlsruhe.

Krah confirmed the searches of his former aide's office on social media platform X. "This was to be expected after his arrest and is therefore not at all surprising... Neither I nor other employees are affected," he wrote.

At the time of the arrest, Krah said he learned of the arrest from the media and denied personal wrongdoing. The arrest of Krah's aide has dented support for the AfD in opinion polls ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June. Krah is the AfD's lead candidate.

A Forsa poll showed the AfD slipping one percentage point from a week ago to 15%, its lowest level in a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024