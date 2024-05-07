Home Affairs to offer services quicker through use of innovation

Through the use of innovation, the Department of Home Affairs aims to offer its services at a quicker pace and closer to where people reside, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The programme we are launching is called Home Affairs on Wheels, and it is going to change the provision of Home Affairs services for the better across South Africa. We don’t just want to make it easier. We want to make it faster and we want to make it cheaper.

“For many people, especially in the rural areas, travelling to reach government services can take a lot of time and be expensive,” the President said on Tuesday.

This as he officially opened the new Home Affairs offices in Mokopane, Limpopo.

“The Department of Home Affairs will soon be unveiling a kiosk model that allows you to access services just like withdrawing money at an ATM.”

President Ramaphosa said once the system is up and running, people will be able to use this walk-in kiosk to do things like applying for replacement copies of a birth, marriage or death certificate.

“You will also be able to use the kiosk to apply for a passport or a smart ID card. Another way we have taken government’s services to you, the people, is by opening Home Affairs offices in hospitals for birth registrations.

“This has made a big difference in the rate of civil registrations, and we hope it will continue to bring down the number of late registrations of births.”

Apart from the 412 Home Affairs offices in different parts of the country, the Department of Home Affairs has been able to expand the reach of services through partnerships with the banks, with shopping malls and with expanded offices like the one launched in Mokopane today.

“I call on each of you to see these new Home Affairs trucks as your own and to treat them as your own. Take pride in them and help us to care for them. These trucks are assets meant for the benefit of all people and all communities.”

He also told those at the venue that 2024 marks 30 years since South Africa attained freedom.

“With the advent of democracy, we set out on the path to restore the dignity of all South Africans. During apartheid, the regime denied black South Africans their dignity by controlling where we lived, worked and travelled.”

He added that since 1994, government has progressively built a Department of Home Affairs that is the custodian and protector of the citizens of South Africa and other people who are legally residing in South Africa.

“By recognising people’s legal identity and by providing them with the necessary documentation, the department is helping them to lead lives of dignity.

“It ensures their right to access public services and social protection. It allows them to vote, to find work, to open bank accounts and to travel beyond our borders.”

Since the dawn of democracy, government have taken important steps to ensure that civil registration is made as accessible as possible.

“The opening of the expanded Home Affairs office here in Mokopane and the introduction of these mobile offices are a great leap forward,” President Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, echoed the President’s call in urging communities to look after the mobile offices as they exist to serve them.

“These are for you. They are there to serve you,” the Minister said.

Services closer to home

The launch of the new Home Affairs office and the unveiling of the mobile offices was welcomed by the locals.

Rethabile Masunke from Mahwelereng told SAnews that she is happy that she is now going to get Home Affairs services closer to where she stays.

“I am happy that now I don’t have to spend money to travel to Home Affairs offices which are far,” Masunke said.

Echoing the same sentiments, was Thabo Rabotho who said he is happy with what government has done in bringing services closer to where he stays.

“Now I just walk to Home Affairs offices and apply for whatever document I need,” he said.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the new 100 mobile offices will extend the reach of the department’s services, especially in remote areas and that the unveiling of these mobile offices is part of Home Affairs’ Hybrid Access Model which expands services in areas where the department’s footprint is limited.

The purpose-built office offers all Home Affairs services in a convenient way which includes shaded waiting areas and ample parking.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)