Left Menu

Commandants' Conclave deliberates on defence strategies in nurturing future leaders

Senior leadership gathered at MILIT, Pune and exchanged insights, shared best practices at institutions and strategised on building future-ready Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:42 IST
Commandants' Conclave deliberates on defence strategies in nurturing future leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth edition of Commandants' Conclave was held at Military Institute of Technology, Pune under the aegis of HQ Integrated Defence Staff on 07 May 24. The Commandants of esteemed Armed Forces Training Institutions and War Colleges along with other senior leadership of Armed forces attended the Conclave and brainstormed on charting the course for future defence strategies in nurturing the future leaders of Indian Armed Forces.

Senior leadership gathered at MILIT, Pune and exchanged insights, shared best practices at institutions and strategised on building future-ready Forces. This landmark event underscores Indian Armed Forces' commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and collaboration in the face of evolving global challenges. This conclave served as a platform for the commandants and decision-makers of AFTIs to engage in open dialogue and discussions on fostering joint culture of learning and adoption of new technologies in training the future leaders of the Armed Forces.

During the conclave, a wide range of key topics on strategic-resilience, technological advancement, human capital development, interoperability and jointness were discussed to harness innovation, technological advancement and to leverage the best practices of institutions for ensuring world class training at the AFTIs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024