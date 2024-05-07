Commandants' Conclave deliberates on defence strategies in nurturing future leaders

The sixth edition of Commandants' Conclave was held at Military Institute of Technology, Pune under the aegis of HQ Integrated Defence Staff on 07 May 24. The Commandants of esteemed Armed Forces Training Institutions and War Colleges along with other senior leadership of Armed forces attended the Conclave and brainstormed on charting the course for future defence strategies in nurturing the future leaders of Indian Armed Forces.

Senior leadership gathered at MILIT, Pune and exchanged insights, shared best practices at institutions and strategised on building future-ready Forces. This landmark event underscores Indian Armed Forces' commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and collaboration in the face of evolving global challenges. This conclave served as a platform for the commandants and decision-makers of AFTIs to engage in open dialogue and discussions on fostering joint culture of learning and adoption of new technologies in training the future leaders of the Armed Forces.

During the conclave, a wide range of key topics on strategic-resilience, technological advancement, human capital development, interoperability and jointness were discussed to harness innovation, technological advancement and to leverage the best practices of institutions for ensuring world class training at the AFTIs.

(With Inputs from PIB)