Drug Trafficker Apprehended with Massive 67 kg Marijuana Haul in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand police have arrested a man and recovered 67 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 35 lakh, from his possession during a raid in East Singhbhum district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal on Monday directed SP (Rural) Rishav Garg to form a team to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

Addressing a press conference, Kaushal said the team during a raid in the Bhondosol village under Ghatsila sub-division recovered 66.9 kg of the contraband on Monday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Tikaram Soren (29), he said, adding that the ganja was stuffed in 32 packets and kept in four sacks.

Soren revealed that the ganja was procured from Odisha and was being supplied in urban and rural areas of the district, SSP said.

The police are looking for Soren's three accomplices involved in the illegal trade.

Soren has been forwarded to judicial custody on Tuesday, Kaushal added.

In another raid on Monday, a 50-year-old woman was arrested with 408 bottles of illicit foreign liquor and eight litres of country-made (Mahua) liquor from Dharamdih village under the jurisdiction of the Jadugora police station, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the district police have launched massive raids against drug peddlers, illicit liquor traders and anti-social elements given the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Polling for the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency was slated on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)