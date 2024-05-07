Israel tightens siege on Gaza after capture of Rafah crossing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the military's capture of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing is an "important step" toward dismantling Hamas' military and economic capabilities.

Tuesday's capture of the crossing, which is one of the main conduits for humanitarian aid to the territory, puts Israel in full control of Gaza's borders for the first time since it withdrew troops in 2005.

