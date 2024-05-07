Left Menu

Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra to Visit Bangladesh Wednesday

India's Foreign Secretary Kwatra will visit Bangladesh to discuss bilateral relations and prepare for PM Hasina's potential visit to India in June. The meeting will cover various aspects of India-Bangladesh ties, including connectivity, security, energy, and people-to-people exchanges. Kwatra will meet with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Momen and Foreign Minister Mahmud. High-level visits between India and Bangladesh have increased since Hasina's re-election.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is set to travel to Bangladesh on Wednesday to review ties between the two countries and prepare the grounds for a likely visit to India by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, people familiar with the matter said.

In Dhaka, Kwatra will hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further expand the ties, they said.

The foreign secretary is also likely to call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Kwatra's visit is also aimed at preparing grounds for PM Hasina's planned trip to India in June, the people cited above said.

Mahmud visited India in February. It was in his first bilateral foreign trip after Hasina came to power for a fifth term after a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in January.

During his trip, Mahmud held comprehensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering all key aspects of the bilateral ties, especially in areas of cross-border connectivity, defence and security, power, energy, water resources and people-to-people exchanges.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Dhaka in February in the first high-level visit from India after Hasina retained power.

