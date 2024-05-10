Left Menu

Canada to give C$76 million to help buy air defenses for Ukraine

Canada will contribute C$76 million ($55.7 million) to a German-led initiative that aims to quickly source and deliver air defense systems to Ukraine to fend off Russian attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Friday.

Canada will contribute C$76 million ($55.7 million) to a German-led initiative that aims to quickly source and deliver air defense systems to Ukraine to fend off Russian attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Friday. Blair made the announcement during a visit by German counterpart Boris Pistorius. Berlin launched the initiative last month, citing increased Russian strikes.

"These systems will help defend against Russian aerial attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and apartment blocks," Blair said. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has committed over C$14 billion in total support for Ukraine, including C$4 billion in military assistance. ($1 = 1.3641 Canadian dollars)

