Left Menu

Shyam Lal Pal appointed SP Uttar Pradesh president

Presently Pal was holding the post of state vice president in the party, Chaudhury said.Pal, who was principal in a college in Prayagraj, was associated with Pal Mahasabha earlier and is a devoted party worker and under his leadership the party will get a new energy to counter communal forces, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:40 IST
Shyam Lal Pal appointed SP Uttar Pradesh president
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.

''Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president,'' the SP said in a post on X.

Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Uttam is busy in the polls. SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhaury said Uttam had written a letter to the party national president Akhilesh Yadav to relieve him from the post.

''His request has been accepted and Pal has been made the new state president. Presently Pal was holding the post of state vice president in the party,'' Chaudhury said.

Pal, who was principal in a college in Prayagraj, was associated with Pal Mahasabha earlier and is a devoted party worker and under his leadership the party will get a new energy to counter communal forces, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024