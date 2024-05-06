BRS Leader K Kavitha Denied Bail in Excise Scam Cases by Delhi Court
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Excise scam: Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in cases filed by CBI, ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Excise scam
- Delhi court
- BRS leader
- K Kavitha
- CBI
- ED
- bail
- denied
- corruption
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: ED arrests retired IAS officer Tuteja in liquor 'scam' case
Chhattisgarh: ED arrests retired IAS officer Tuteja in liquor 'scam' case
Pak Fin Min says IMF team to visit country next month to negotiate new bailout package
Third international conference of Khalifa Prize for Education begins on May 14
Delhi HC to hear on Monday CM Kejriwal's plea against ED summons in excise case