Drug Case Accused Back in Police Custody After Mephedrone Seizure in Mumbai

Mumbai police arrested a 26-year-old man after seizing MD drugs worth Rs 41.65 lakh from him in Kurla. The accused, Fareed Sheikh, was recently granted bail in a separate NDPS case. He was apprehended during a sting operation while delivering mephedrone. Sheikh has been charged under the NDPS Act, and the investigation continues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:14 IST
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after mephedrone or MD drug worth more than Rs 41.65 lakh was recovered from his possession in Mumbai suburb of Kurla, an official said on Monday.

According to the Kurla police station official, the accused was identified as Fareed Rehmatullah Sheikh, who recently came out on bail in a separate case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Kurla and nabbed the accused on Sunday while he was delivering a consignment of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, said the official.

Sheikh was arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

