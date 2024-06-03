Historic Vote: Mexico Set for Its First Female President Amid Polarization and Violence

In a landmark election, Mexico is on the brink of electing its first female president, despite enduring violence and intense political polarization. Both leading presidential candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez, reflect the nation's divided stance on crime and governance.

The elections, seen widely as a referendum on outgoing President López Obrador's rule, witnessed voters expressing dissatisfaction and hope amid rising cartel violence and economic challenges. Nearly 100 million voters are participating in the country's largest-ever elections, which include governors for nine states and various local positions.

While Sheinbaum vows to extend López Obrador's social programs, Gálvez focuses on a tougher stance against organized crime, highlighting the persistent security issues as a primary voter concern. The nation's direction, especially concerning its security strategy and economic growth, hangs in the balance.

