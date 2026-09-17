Captain Polyplast Secures Landmark Solar Pump Order Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Captain Polyplast Limited has received a significant order of 2,000 solar pumps worth ₹47 Cr from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited under the PM-KUSUM B scheme. This order, which marks the largest single solar EPC order to date for Captain Polyplast, will bolster its solar EPC segment presence and enhance revenue visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:21 IST
Captain Polyplast Secures Landmark Solar Pump Order Under PM-KUSUM Scheme
Captain Polyplast Limited Strengthens Solar EPC Order Book with Rs 47 Cr Order for 2,000 Solar Pumps from MSEDCL. Image Credit: ANI

Rajkot, Gujarat—In a significant development, Captain Polyplast Limited (BSE: 536974), a prominent manufacturer in the micro-irrigation and solar sectors, announced its latest achievement: securing an order for 2,000 solar pumps from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Valued at ₹47 Cr, this order falls under the widely-recognized PM-KUSUM B scheme.

This accomplishment marks the largest single solar EPC order to date for Captain Polyplast and is poised to solidify its standing in the solar EPC market. The order entails comprehensive services including design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems, thus reflecting the company’s robust execution capabilities in the renewable energy sector.

Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director at Captain Polyplast, emphasized the significance of this achievement, noting, "This order highlights the growing trust our governmental partners place in our execution capabilities." He expressed confidence in delivering the order on schedule and underscored the company’s commitment to seizing opportunities in the solar sector, powered by favorable government policies.

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