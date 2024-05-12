Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:09 IST
DIA head visits Tanzania to strengthen defense ties
Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Lt Gen D S Rana has embarked on an official visit to Tanzania with an aim to strengthen the ''robust'' defence ties between the two nations, the defence ministry said on Sunday. During his visit, Lt Gen Rana will also inaugurate the newly setup defence wing at the High Commission of India, Dar es Salaam.

The aim of this visit, scheduled from May 13-15, is to ''further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations and discuss opportunities for regional security collaboration'', the ministry said in a statement.

The DIA chief is also scheduled to interact with senior military leadership of Tanzania, including the Chief of Defence Staff of Tanzania Peoples' Defence Force (TPDF), General Jacob John Mkunda, and Maj Gen MN Mkeremy, Chief of Defence Intelligence, it said.

On his visit to the Tanzanian National Defence College, Lt Gen Rana will discuss India's ''security perspective with future leaders of the TPDF. The meetings will be aimed to foster mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, the ministry said.

As a gesture of goodwill towards expanding military cooperation, the DIA chief will present the TPDF with Indian manufactured bullet-proof jackets, it said.

At the Command and Staff College (CSC) Arusha, the he will inaugurate a library and lay the foundation stone for a gymnasium which are being facilitated through India's assistance, it added.

''India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania, which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for defence cooperation. The visit of the Indian military delegation is expected to further strengthen the elevated strategic partnership with Tanzania,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

