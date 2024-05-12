Left Menu

Ahmedabad airport bomb scare: No suspicious items found after thorough search

Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat email which was a hoax. The entire airport was searched and nothing suspicious was found. Security has been beefed up as a precaution. This incident follows similar bomb threat emails received by 16 schools in Ahmedabad on May 6, which also turned out to be false.

The Ahmedabad airport on Sunday received a bomb threat email which turned out to be a hoax after security personnel searched the airport complex, but nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

The threat email was sent by an unidentified person on the official email ID of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the afternoon, following which the security personnel at the airport scanned the entire airport, said Commissioner of Police, GS Malik.

''The threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found,'' Malik added.

According to an airport official, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) swung into action immediately after getting information about the bomb threat.

''The entire airport was thoroughly searched in the afternoon but nothing suspicious was found. As a precautionary measure, security has been beefed up at the airport,'' said the official.

Notably, 16 schools in and around Ahmedabad had received similar bomb threat emails on May 6, a day before voting for Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, but they too turned out to be false.

