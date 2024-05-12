Accused in Rape Case Dies En Route to Hospital from Nagpur Central Jail

A 40-year-old rape case accused died due to ''deteriorating health conditions'' when he was being shifted from the Central Jail in Nagpur to Government Medical College and Hospital, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Lingeshwar Prakash Charli, was arrested on June 8 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other charges and had been in custody since then. He was remanded to Central Jail, Nagpur, on a court order.

''Due to his deteriorating health condition, Charli was being transferred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of the jail on May 11,'' a Dhantoli police station official said. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, he said without elaborating. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

