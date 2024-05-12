Left Menu

Accused in Rape Case Dies En Route to Hospital from Nagpur Central Jail

A 40-year-old rape case accused died due to deteriorating health conditions when he was being shifted from the Central Jail in Nagpur to Government Medical College and Hospital, police said on Sunday.The accused, Lingeshwar Prakash Charli, was arrested on June 8 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other charges and had been in custody since then.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 22:05 IST
Accused in Rape Case Dies En Route to Hospital from Nagpur Central Jail
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old rape case accused died due to ''deteriorating health conditions'' when he was being shifted from the Central Jail in Nagpur to Government Medical College and Hospital, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Lingeshwar Prakash Charli, was arrested on June 8 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other charges and had been in custody since then. He was remanded to Central Jail, Nagpur, on a court order.

''Due to his deteriorating health condition, Charli was being transferred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of the jail on May 11,'' a Dhantoli police station official said. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, he said without elaborating. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India
4
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024