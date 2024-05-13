Left Menu

Ukrainian drone attack caused fires at Russian oil depot and power substation, Ukrainian intelligence source says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Drones launched by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) caused fires at an oil depot and power substation in Russia's Belgorod and Lipetsk regions, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters on Monday.

The attack damaged "Oskolneftesnab" oil depot near the city of Staryi Oskol in Russia's Belgorod region and "Yeletskaya" power substation in the Lipetsk region.

"Russian industry which works to wage war with Ukraine will remain a legitimate target for the SBU. Measures to undermine the enemy's military potential will continue," the intelligence source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

