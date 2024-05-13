Left Menu

South Korea's top diplomat warns of rising economic competition with China

"The Chinese economy is changing towards a technological and regional industrial structure, and the bilateral economic relationship is shifting from a once mutually complementary partnership to a competitive one, which I think is posing a serious challenge to us." Amid intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has sought to tread a careful path in his country's relations with China, South Korea's largest trade partner.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:59 IST
South Korea's top diplomat warns of rising economic competition with China

Economic relations between South Korea and China face risks and challenges due to increasingly fierce competition over technology, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Monday ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Cho arrived in Beijing earlier in the day, marking his first trip to China since taking office in January and the first visit to the country by a South Korean foreign minister in more than six years. At a meeting with South Korean business leaders, Cho said that once mutually beneficial economic ties were seeing intensifying rivalry, and vowed support for businessmen seeking to harness market opportunities in China while minimising any accompanying risks.

"The heavy interdependence between Korea and China has been a driving force behind mutual economic growth and prosperity, but it also has the duality of carrying risks and we are bound to be substantially affected by such a change," Cho said, according to a transcript of his comments seen by Reuters. "The Chinese economy is changing towards a technological and regional industrial structure, and the bilateral economic relationship is shifting from a once mutually complementary partnership to a competitive one, which I think is posing a serious challenge to us."

Amid intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has sought to tread a careful path in his country's relations with China, South Korea's largest trade partner. But as a staunch U.S. ally, his administration has been more vocal over tension in the Taiwan Strait and China's repatriation of North Korean defectors, among other issues. South Korea and China have also been pushing to develop an edge in areas such as semiconductors and AI.

Cho is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later on Monday to discuss an upcoming trilateral summit involving Japan and bilateral and regional topics, including the repatriation issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024