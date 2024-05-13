Chinese foreign minister hopes to maintain friendly relations with South Korea, Yonhap reports
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said he hoped to maintain friendly relations with South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.
The minister, meeting his South Korean counterpart on Monday in Beijing, said the two countries faced increasing difficulties which did not suit mutual interests, Yonhap reported.
