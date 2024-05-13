Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family of Four Perishes in Sea Off Gujarat Coast

Three relatives of the family were saved in time, but Sushila Gopalsinh Rajput 42, her sons Daksh 11 and Yuvraj 17, and her sisters daughter Durga 17 went missing in the sea.After being alerted by Home Guards deployed on the beach, district authorities, Fire Brigade and local police launched a search and rescue operation.

PTI | Navsari | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:42 IST
The bodies of a woman, her two sons and her niece, who were swept away in the sea while picnicking on Dandi beach in Gujarat a day before, were found on Monday, an official said. A search and rescue operation was launched after the incident which occurred on Sunday afternoon. Three relatives of the family were saved in time, but Sushila Gopalsinh Rajput (42), her sons Daksh (11) and Yuvraj (17), and her sister's daughter Durga (17) went missing in the sea.

''After being alerted by Home Guards deployed on the beach, district authorities, Fire Brigade and local police launched a search and rescue operation. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force and Marine Commando also joined the search operation on the coastline using the All Terrain Vehicles,'' stated a release issued by the Navsari disaster management unit.

The bodies of Sushila and Daksh were found on the shore between Dandi and Onjal villages at around 5 am and that of Yuvraj and Durga at the adjacent Vansi-Borsi beach at around 9 am, it stated.

The deceased persons originally belonged to Bhilwara in Rajasthan but settled at Khadsupa village in Navsari district. They were picnicking on the Dandi beach with other relatives when the tragedy struck.

''Three others were rescued by Home Guards at the beach (on Sunday), but four others could not be saved as they were swept away into the sea before help could reach them,'' said Deputy Collector Janam Thakore.

