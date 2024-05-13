West Bengal Clocks 75% Voter Turnout in Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections
West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 75.66% by 5 pm in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday. Bolpur (SC) had the highest turnout at 77.77%, while Asansol had the lowest at 69.43%. The polling process began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Over 1.45 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes at 15,507 polling stations.
West Bengal on Monday recorded a voter turnout of 75.66 per cent in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies till 5 pm, an election official said.
The Bolpur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency registered the maximum polling of 77.77 per cent followed by Ranaghat (SC) with 77.46 per cent, he said. Bardhaman-Purba recorded 77.36 per cent of polling while Krishnanagar (77.29 per cent), Birbhum (SC) (75.45 per cent) Baharampur (75.36 per cent), Bardhaman-Durgapur (75.02 per cent), and Asansol (69.43 per cent), he added.
Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
A total of 1,45,30,017 voters – 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
