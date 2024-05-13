Ukraine says Russian troops had 'partial success' near one village in Kharkiv region
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:58 IST
The Ukrainian military said on Monday it had stopped Russian forces from moving further near the village of Lukyantsi to the north in the Kharkiv region where they had a "partial success".
The general staff said on Telegram that Russian troops continued offensive actions, and Ukraine would proceed with building up its forces in the area depending on the situation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharkiv
- Ukraine
- Russian forces
- military
- conflict
- offensive
- Lukyantsi
- Telegram
- general staff
- situation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Campus Protests Erupt Over Gaza Conflict Amidst Graduation Season
34,488 Palestinians killed and 77,643 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 - Gaza health ministry
34,488 Palestinians killed and 77,643 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 - Gaza health ministry
ICC arrest warrants possible as pressure grows over Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Student Protests over Middle East Conflict Evoke Division on College Campuses