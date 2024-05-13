Left Menu

Chinese embassy in UK condemns decision to charge three men over Hong Kong assistance

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:01 IST
Chinese embassy in UK condemns decision to charge three men over Hong Kong assistance
The Chinese embassy in London issued a statement rejecting a decision by British police to charge three men with assisting Hong Kong's foreign intelligence service.

"The Chinese side firmly rejects and strongly condemns the UK's fabrication of the so-called case and its unwarranted accusation against the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) government, and has made serious representations to the UK side on the matter," the embassy said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

