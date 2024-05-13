Hamas armed wing says lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:32 IST
Hamas' armed wing Al Qassam Brigades have lost contact with militants guarding four Israeli hostages in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin, they said in a statement on Monday.
