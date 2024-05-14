Left Menu

Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack on army post in eastern Iraq, two security sources say

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 02:02 IST
(Adds defence ministry statement in paragraphs 3 and 4) BAGHDAD, May 13 (Reuters) -

An Iraqi commanding officer and four soldiers were killed and five others injured on Monday in an attack by Islamic State militants on an army post in eastern Iraq, two security sources said. The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, a rural area that remains a hotbed of activity for militant cells that remain active years after Iraq declared final victory over the jihadist groups in 2017.

Iraq's defence ministry issued a statement mourning the loss of Colonel Khaled Nagi Wassak "along with a number of heroic fighters of the regiment as a result of their response to a terrorist attack." Security forces repelled the attack but many casualties fell in the process, the statement added.

