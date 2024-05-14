3 Individuals Arrested for Prohibited Separatist Activities

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.

The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence wing, Bathinda, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

''In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ),'' said Yadav in a post on X.

The pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of the district administrative complex and court complex in Bathinda on April 27.

Similar slogans also appeared at the Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9.

