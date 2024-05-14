Left Menu

3 Individuals Arrested for Prohibited Separatist Activities

Punjab Police arrested three Sikhs for Justice operatives for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda and Delhi. The slogans were found on public walls in Bathinda on April 27 and in Delhi on May 9. The arrests were made by the Counter-Intelligence wing, led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The operatives were reportedly backed by Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice.

Updated: 14-05-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:11 IST
The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi.

The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence wing, Bathinda, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

''In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ),'' said Yadav in a post on X.

The pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of the district administrative complex and court complex in Bathinda on April 27.

Similar slogans also appeared at the Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9.

