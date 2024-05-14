Left Menu

RBI Approves Increase in Quant MF's Stake in RBL Bank

Reserve Bank approves Quant Mutual Fund's stake hike in RBL Bank to 9.98%. Quant currently holds 4.68% stake and must increase it by May 2025. The approval is subject to certain conditions under the Banking Regulation Act.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:19 IST
The Reserve Bank has allowed Quant Mutual Fund to hike its stake in RBL Bank to 9.98 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

As of May 10, Quant MF through its various schemes owned 4.68 per cent equity share capital in the private sector lender.

''RBI...has accorded its approval to quant Money Managers Ltd to acquire "aggregate holding" of up to 9.98 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in RBL Bank through various schemes of Quant Mutual Fund,'' the filing said.

The approval granted on Monday is subject to certain conditions and provisions under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, among others.

The shareholding has to be increased by May 12, 2025, it said.

RBL Bank stock was trading at Rs 246.60, up 0.20 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

