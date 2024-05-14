Left Menu

ED informs Delhi HC: AAP could be accused in money laundering case over excise scam

ED claims AAP will be accused in Delhi excise policy money laundering case, opposing Manish Sisodia's bail plea. The agency states it will file a charge sheet naming AAP as a co-accused. ED alleges efforts to delay the case's progress. Sisodia's defense argues for bail due to ongoing arrests and the trial's uncertain timeline. Arguments continue in court.

  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday contended before the Delhi High Court that it will make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the money laundering case stemming out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

The ED's submission was made while opposing the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case.

''AAP is going to be made a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) to be filed in the case,'' ED's counsel contended before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who is hearing arguments on Sisodia's bail plea. The probe agency's lawyer further said there are concerted efforts by accused persons to delay the process of framing of charges in the case.

While seeking bail for him, Sisodia's counsel submitted that the ED and the CBI are still arresting people in the money laundering and corruption case and there is no question of early conclusion of the trial.

Further arguments on the bail plea are going on.

