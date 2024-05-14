Left Menu

Naxal Insurgents Abandon Armed Struggle, Embrace Peaceful Path in Chhattisgarh

As many as 30 Naxalites, nine of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 39 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.The Naxalites, among them six women, turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force CRPF, citing that they were disappointed with atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and hollow Maoist ideology, the police stated in a release.The surrendered Naxalites were also impressed by the polices rehabilitation policy, it stated.Of the 30 surrendered cadres, Mitki Kakem alias Sarita 35, a member of military company no.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:50 IST
Naxal Insurgents Abandon Armed Struggle, Embrace Peaceful Path in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 30 Naxalites, nine of them carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 39 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The Naxalites, among them six women, turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), citing that they were disappointed with atrocities committed by Maoists on tribals and ''hollow'' Maoist ideology, the police stated in a release.

The surrendered Naxalites were also impressed by the police's rehabilitation policy, it stated.

Of the 30 surrendered cadres, Mitki Kakem alias Sarita (35), a member of military company no. 2 of Maoists, and Muri Muhnda alias Sukhmati (32), a member of platoon no. 32, were carrying bounties of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, the release said.

Rajita Vetti (24), Deve Kovasi (24) and Ayta Sodhi (22), all platoon members, and Sinu, a member of battalion no. 1 of Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, it said.

The others, Munna Hemla (35), Aytu Midiam (38) and Aytu Karam (50), were active as heads of 'janatana sarkar' (people's government) groups of Maoists, and they carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each, the release added.

These nine cadres were allegedly involved in multiple attacks on security personnel, it said.

The surrendered Naxalites were provided Rs 25,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, it said.

According to the police, 76 Naxalites have so far quit violence in the district this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024