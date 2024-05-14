Russian troops seize Buhruvatka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, defence ministry says
Russian troops captured the town of Buhruvatka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield claims. (Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
