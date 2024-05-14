Left Menu

Supreme Court of India Conducts Training Program for Officials of Sri Lanka's Supreme Court

A 15-member delegation from Sri Lanka's Supreme Court completed a 4-day training program in India's Supreme Court, guided by Chief Justice Chandrachud. The program focused on India's technological advancements in court processes, including the e-courts project and digital transformation in library and record-keeping. This initiative highlights the strong bilateral relationship and commitment to judicial excellence between India and Sri Lanka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of 15 Sri Lankan apex court registry officials has completed a four-day training programme in the Supreme Court here, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud guided and supported this initiative by the Supreme Court’s training centre for ''promoting knowledge'' and ''fostering collaboration with international judicial entities'', the statement said. During the programme, held from May 9-13, the delegates were introduced to the technological and digital transformation of the Supreme Court, including the e-courts project, library, and court processes such as filing, listing, scrutiny, scanning and record keeping, it said.

The senior registrars explained these processes and systems to the delegates, the release said.

''This initiative is a testament to the strong bilateral relationship and mutual commitment to judicial excellence and technological innovation between India and Sri Lanka,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

